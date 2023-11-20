MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIS DOGS BIT PASSERBY CHILD, LEG AMPUTATED

COLLINS Muvanga of Gwembe District in Southern Province has reported that his son Peter Muvanga aged 22, a caretaker in Meanwood Ibex was bitten by dogs belonging to Franklin Chembo.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga discloses that Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station recorded a case of Dog Bite alleged to have occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2023 at around 19:00 hours.

Hamoonga says the victim Peter Muvanga in the company of his friends while taking a walk within Meanwood Ibex, did pass through Residence of Franklin Chembo and were chased by dogs.

He further reveals that In the process of trying to run away, he was caught up by one of the dogs and it did bite him on his right leg and subsequently sustained a dog bite wound.

Hamoonga says the victim was then rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital for immediate medical treatment by Franklin Chembo after being informed of the incidence by his house maid, as he was not home at the time of the incident.

After receiving the report on November 11, 2023, Police instituted investigations that led to the discovery of the victim who was already admitted in hospital and had his right leg amputated from the knee.

The police then issued a Medical report to the victim and further advised him to report back to the Police Station after full treatment and after the medical report had been signed for further Police action.

The accused person has since been officially arrested and charged for the offence of Reckless and Negligent acts.

The suspect has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

