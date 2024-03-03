Man arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife so he could inherit her properties

The police in Jigawa state have apprehended a 40-year-old man identified as Habu Ibrahim over alleged plans to poison his wife in Danadama village, Sule Tankarkar LGA.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, A T. Abdullahi, in a statement released, said the suspect was arrested for allegedly lacing a drink and meat with poison, targeting his 35-year-old wife, Zakiya Uzairu, with the intention of inheriting her wealth.

The police boss said upon receiving the report, detectives from the Sule Tankarkar Division swiftly acted, arresting the suspect at the scene.

He mentioned that the suspect was brought to the Divisional Police office in Sule Tankarkar for questioning and was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse for further investigation.

“During the interrogation, the suspect willingly confessed to the crime, confirming the accuracy of the information provided to the police. He admitted to intending to kill his wife to gain possession of her livestock, which included goats, sheep, and cows. He said the wife narrowly escaped after she perceived the poison and presumed his plan,” the police said