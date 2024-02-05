Man arrested for disrupting VIP motorcade in South Africa

Authorities in South Africa’s Gauteng province have arrested a man over allegations that he disrupted a motorcade convoy that was escorting a foreign dignitary to the airport.

The 57-year-old will on Monday be charged with reckless and negligent driving, local media say, citing police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The man tried to enter the convoy three times despite warnings by traffic officers, prompting the police to pull him over and arrest him on his third attempt.

Mr Mathe said that according to South African traffic law, motorists are obliged to give way to vehicles displaying blue lights, which are commonly fitted on vehicles operated by regular and military police.