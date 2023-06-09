Malawi: Man Beheads Wife, Cuts Off Her Body Parts Over Infidelity

A 27-year-old man, Mkwate Chimbizi, has beheaded his wife, Luwiza Leonard, 23, and cut off her breasts and private parts over suspicion that she was cheating on him.

Police in the Chikwawa area of Malawi arrested the suspect on Thursday, June 8 for allegedly killing his wife and disposing of her body parts in a pit toilet after cutting them into pieces, FaceofMalawi reported on Friday.

The spokesperson, South East Police Region, Edward Kabango, confirmed that Chmbizi suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

Kabango said the incident occurred on June 3 and the suspect yesterday led officers to a site where he buried the victim’s head, which was found in a decomposed state.

Credit: FaceofMalawi