Man Breaks World Record For Longest Distance Run While On Fire Without Oxygen

A 39-year-old French firefighter Jonathan Vero has broken a world record after running the longest distance in full-body burn without oxygen.

According to Guinness World Records on Thursday, Vero ran 272.25 metres (893 ft) while in flames wearing a protective suit.

He broke the previous record of 204.23 metres (670 ft) set by Antony Britton of the United Kingdom.

Jonathan, in doing so, also broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100 metres sprint without oxygen, clocking in at 17 seconds, beating the previous record by 7.58 seconds.

Credit: Twitter | GWR