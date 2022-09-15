Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s refusal to reveal who gifted her iPhone 13 Pro Max

Lundazi man has reportedly canceled his wedding to his fiancée over a phone gift from an unknown person.

The woman allegedly received an iPhone 13 Pro Max as a present from someone, and when her fiancé learned about it, he inquired as to who had given it to her, but she refused to tell him.

He confronted her to know who gifted her the pricey gadget, but she insisted on keeping the person’s identity a secret.

He ultimately canceled their wedding to avoid any unanticipated problems in their marriage since he was suspicious of her behavior.