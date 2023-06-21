Man Charged For Throwing Phone At Bebe Rexha Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

A 27-year-old man, Nicolas Malvagna, who has been charged for tossing his phone at American singer Bebe Rexha during a concert told police he thought “it would be funny”.

The incident happened on Sunday night as Rexha performed at New York’s Pier 17.

After being struck on the head, the singer collapsed to the floor and was later taken to hospital, where she received stitches above her left eye.

According to BBC, a preliminary investigation by New York City Police said the man “intentionally threw” his phone as the show ended.

He was charged on Monday with two counts of assault in the three degrees, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Malvagna confessed to throwing the phone and told a police officer at the scene, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

He is due back in court on July 1.