Manchester City is said to have reached an agreement with Erling Haaland to make him the highest-paid player in the English Premier League.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the planet right now. He has 82 goals in 85 games in all competitions since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.

City appears to have taken the lead in the battle to acquire Haaland, with the Daily Mail stating that the Premier League table-toppers have taken a’significant stride’ forward in their pursuit.

Negotiations with Haaland have progressed to the point where it is now believed that the release clause in his contract will be activated this summer. Personal arrangements have been agreed upon with the Norwegian, who will be given a sizable incentive to relocate to Manchester.

To entice him to come, City is said to be planning to make him the highest-paid player in the English Premier League. They are willing to pay the 21-year-old £500,000 a week, putting him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Within the following week, Haaland is expected to sign a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s team.