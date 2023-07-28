MAN COLLAPSES IN COURT AFTER HEARING COURT VEDICT

The Zambia Daily Mail reports that a 24-year-old man collapsed, Tuesday, at the Ndola Magistrates Court after his verdict in a case he was charged with theft of a grille door was delivered.

Aubrey Kangwa was given a sentence of nine months imprisonment with hard labour after being found guilty.

Immediately the verdict was passed, Kangwa, who appeared confused, fell to the ground while in the dock, to the shock of onlookers.

However, one of the officers who was scheduled to testify in a different case quickly rose up and lifted Kangwa.

The officer took Kangwa to the holding police cells within the court premises, where he recuperated in readiness to board a police truck popularly known as Kasalanga to take him to the correctional facility where he is expected to start serving his jail term.

Kangwa last December stole a grille door valued at K1,200 from James Meleki, of Nkwazi Township.