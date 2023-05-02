MAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN LUSAKA’S GARDEN COMPOUND MUTONYO AREA

Story By Francis Kaite

Man aged 42 has allergedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof in Lusaka’s Garden Compound Mutonyo area.

According to information made available to Mutonyo Times today, the man had some marital disputes before his demise and yesterday they had a physical fight with his wife.

According to his wife Alice Banda, he was found drinking at a certain market with his girlfriend after getting paid yesterday, she further stated that it’s his habit to go and drink with other women whenever he gets paid and he also sold their fridge and TV yesterday.

The wife went to sleep out of their house after a fight they had yesterday only to find his lifeless body hanging to the roof this morning.

Meanwhile Ngwerere Ward 22 Councillor Adrian Banda has appealed to members of the community to be each other’s keeper, they should be coming out whenever they hear strange noises from within their neighborhood and whenever they have marital disputes in their homes they should see to it that they resolve them amicably.