A 20-year-old man of Senior Chief Sikufele area in Kabompo district of North-western province has committed suicide after quarrelling with his mother over his beer-drinking habits.

North-Western Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident in a statement today and identified the deceased as Kasanga Zangata of Miyutu village in Kabompo district.

Dr Mulenga said that the incident happened on April 5, 2022, around 16:30 hours.

” We received a report from the father of the deceased, Paul Zangata aged 47 years that his son Kasanga Zangata aged 20 of chief Sikufele in Miyutu village in Kabompo district committed suicide by way of hanging himself to a wooden beam in the house using a tree fibre”, he said.

Dr Mulenga said police visited the scene of crime and found the body still hanging in the house.

He said on inspection of the body no physical injuries were found and therefore, no foul play is suspected.

Dr Mulenga said a brought in dead form has since been issued and body was deposited at Kabompo district hospital awaiting burial.