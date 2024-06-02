MAN CONVICTED FOR STEALING MEALIE MEAL FROM SHOPRITE

A 50-year-old Mazabuka man has appeared in the District Magistrate Court for the offence of theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Court Beat Journalist reports that particulars of the offence are that on 17th May 2024, Bruno Moomba stole a 1 by 20-kilogram bag of mealie meal valued at k244.99, property of ShopRite Checkers Mazabuka.

Brief facts of the matter are that Bruno bought a bag of mealie meal from ShopRite in the first place where he left the bag of mealie meal outside and decided to go back with the same receipt to get another bag after some 9 minutes.

While in the store, Bruno, after having gotten the second bag of mealie meal, bypassed the till and a security guard noticed him.

The security guard became suspicious and asked Bruno, who was heading to the exit door, whether he had paid for the mealie meal or not.

The security guard at the door did not see him pass through the till and checked his receipt to confirm the time Bruno had taken the mealie meal to the door.

Bruno was taken to the Loss Control Manager where he was asked again whether he had paid or not, then the Loss Control Manager went to check on CCTV footage to verify his claim but found that he had not paid for the bag of mealie meal.

He was taken to Mazabuka Central police together with the bag of mealie meal.

In passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate, Edward Chisanga, gave Bruno a six-month imprisonment with hard labour, suspended sentence for 12 months on the condition that he does not commit any similar offence within the specified period.

