Man Cries Out As Lady Takes His Picture To Church After ‘Mistakenly’ Promising Her Marriage

A disturbed young guy is seeking help in detaching himself from a woman with whom he had vowed marriage and who had taken his picture to church.

The Twitter user @Alinwakingsley, revealed that he previously made approaches to the lady, promising to put a ring on her finger during the next Easter celebration.

However, it surprisingly turned out the lady has been taking his picture to church to pray for their relationship to be sealed.