MAN DEFILES MENTALLY CHALLENGED STEPDAUGHTER

POLICE have arrested a 52-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chawama Compound for defiling his 13-year-old stepdaughter who is mentally challenged.

The victim’s younger sister reportedly got the shock of her life after seeing her father having canal knowledge with the victim upon returning home after she went to draw water.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the victim’s mother left home at around 07: 00 hours on 8 November, 2023, leaving the victim in the custody of her stepfather and her younger sister.

He tells Byta FM News that the younger sister stepped out to draw water at the neighbor’s house, only to find the father in the act after she returned.

Hamoonga says the victim’s younger sister immediately decided to call her mother, who rushed home upon receiving the traumatizing news from her daughter.

He says she later reported the matter to the police and a medical report was issued to the victim.

The suspect is in police custody waiting to appear in court soon.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.gard