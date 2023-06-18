MAN DEFILES STEPDAUGHTER, IMPREGNATES HER

A 40-year-old man in Samfya District of Luapula Province has been arrested for defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter – which resulted in her being one month pregnant.

The abuse is reported to have been occurring when the victim’s mother would leave home to work in the field, leaving the victim alone with her stepfather.

Zambia Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says the suspect would frequently enter the victim’s bedroom and had carnal knowledge of her on multiple occasions.

He tells Byta FM Zambia News that the victim was threatened with death if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

Chilabi however says the victim revealed the ordeal to her grandmother in June 2023, who promptly reported the matter to the Police.

He said Police received a report of defilement from the victim’s 60-year-old grandmother on June 17, 2023, who reported on behalf of her granddaughter.

Chilabi says the suspect has only been identified as Mr. Kaunda of Samfya District, who is currently in Police custody and awaiting court appearance.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9