Man dies moments after sharing obituary of himself on social media

A 28-year-old Instagram influencer, Ajmal Shereef from Aluva in Kerala, tragically died by suicide after sharing an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page.

His body was discovered hanging in his house around 6:30 PM on Friday. Ajmal was experiencing depression due to his inability to secure a satisfactory job, as conveyed by his family.

His Instagram page featured a post with his photo and the caption ‘RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003’. Ajmal had been grappling with deep depression following his unsuccessful job search in Dubai.

The police in Aluva have initiated further proceedings in response to this tragic incident.