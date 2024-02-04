MAN DIVORCED FROM ‘PETTICOAT’ GOVERNMENT

A 43-year-old man who complained of being under a ‘petticoat’ government will no longer pander to the whim of his wife after the Livingstone Local Court dissolved their marriage.

Nathan Mbulo, Maramba Township, said his wife Precious Nalishebo, 38, of Kabila area, had no regard for him as the head of the family.

Mbulo was narrating in a case in which he was dragged to the local court by his wife Nalishebo for divorce because he has deserted her and has gone back to his parents’ home.

“She chased me out of the house, saying she does not want the spirit of poverty. When she gives me money, she will tell the whole community that she gave me money,” he said.

But Nalishebo told the local court that she wanted to divorce her husband because he failed to provide for the family.

She said they got married on November 8, 2008 and Mbulo was charged K3,500, out of which he paid K1,000.

Passing judgment, senior local court magistrates Frederick Mainza and Charles Mumba upheld the claim and granted divorce.

Daily Mail