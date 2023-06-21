MAN DIVORCES WIFE TWO DAYS AFTER SHE FOUGHT WITH HIS MOTHER OVER FOOD AT THEIR WEDDING

A marriage of two days has hit the rocks after the newly wedded husband filed for a divorce citing his wife’s bad behaviour towards his mother.

He is seeking divorce over his wife’s rude behaviour to his mum.

Abdullah narrated that the man’s anger stems from an incident that happened at their wedding reception which led to his mother and wife slapping each other.

It happened that a couple from the groom’s mother’s side graced the occasion at a time edibles were finished.

A portion of food the bride left for her parents was the only delicacy available.

Appeals from the mother-in-law fell on deaf ears the mother-in-law had approached her daughter-in-law and whispered into her, appealing to get some of the food to give the couple as it would be unfair if they got nothing after coming from afar.

The bride refused bluntly, saying the food was for her parents.

After unsuccessfully pleading with her son’s wife, the mother-in-law used a plate to scoop some food herself, but the bride took back the food and poured it into the cooler.

The mother-in-law then angrily slapped her son’s wife, who in turn retaliated.

Abdullah said the husband learnt of what happened and decided not to create a scene at the wedding reception and filed for a divorce two days after the incident.