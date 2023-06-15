Man Fakes Death, Turns Up At His Own Funeral In Helicopter

A 45-year-old man, David Baerten, in Belgium, faked his death and then arrived at his own burial in a helicopter to teach his family a lesson about keeping in touch.

Baerten, who is a TikTok creator, informed his wife and children about his plan, and they helped him by posting it on social media, according to DailyMail on Wednesday.

One of Baerten’s daughters tricked her father’s social media followers into believing his death by writing, “Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you.

“Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

The family staged a funeral, and when mourners gathered, Baerten arrived by helicopter with a video team.

Baerten explained his actions, saying he did so to see how his extended family would react after he stated they had lost communication with him.

He said, “What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated.

“That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”

Credit: TikTok | el.tiktokeur2