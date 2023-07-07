By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Man fined K100 for protesting against President Hichilema

…Kolala peacefully protested and stood in front of the presidential motorcade by wearing a t-shirt; “I did not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema”…

Ndola Magistrate Court has fined Cornelius Kolala for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Mr Kolala was apprehended by the police for standing in front of the presidential motorcade while wearing a yellow T-shirt written ‘I did not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema’ during the International Trade Fair.

He willingly admitted to the charge while in police detention but said his actions was a protest which was part of the democeatic process.

When he appeared before Ndola Magistrate Benny Akende the court explained that on June 29,2023 while the Republican President was entering the Zambia International Trade Fair ground, Mr Kolala went in front of the motorcade showing himself while wearing a yellow T. Shirt written ‘I did not vote for President Hakainde Hichilema’.

In his mitigation,Mr Kolala asked for forgiveness from the public and from the court.

He assured the court that he was going to behave well in the community when given a second chance.

Mr Kolala told the court that he did not aim at annoying one but rather thought that he was exercising his rights by stating that he did not vote for the Republican President.

Similarly, in May 2017, the State entered a nolle prosequi in the case where opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was charged with disobeying orders to give way to Presidential Motorcade at Limulunga District in the Western province of the Republic of Zambia on April,8th, 2017.

Principle State Advocate Gamaliel Zimba stated he had received instructions to stop the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions for the Republic of Zambia.