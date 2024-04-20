MAN GETS 24 YRS FOR DEFILEMENT AFTER ENTICING MINOR WITH K5

A 37-year-old man of Nyimba, Eastern Province, has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment with hard labour after defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old Grade 5 pupil.

According to court testimony, Abuid Lungu had sex with the minor in the bush three times after giving her a vanilla biscuit and K5.

Lungu was sentenced by High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho for the offence, which he committed between September 2021 and March 2022 in Nyimba.

During trial in the magistrate’s court in Nyimba, the victim testified that Lungu proposed love to her but that she turned him down on account that he was older than her.

