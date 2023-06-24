Man gets 60 days in jail for stealing chicken

A 21 year old man of Chipangali district, Eastern Province, will spend the next 60 days at Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata for stealing his grandfather’s village chicken, valued at K120.

Chirwa admitted having slaughtered and cooked his grandfather’s chicken while he was at church.

Chirwa, of Mnoro area, appeared for one count of theft before Chipata resident magistrate Betty Mwiinga and admitted the offence.

It was sometime in May when the grandfather was informed by a Good Samaritan that one of his chickens was taken away by his grandson.

This forced the grandfather, who is the complainant, to follow up at his grandson’s house but he only found feathers at the rubbish pit.

He then reported the matter to Mugubudu Police Post and Chirwa was later apprehended and charged.

Magistrate Mwinga convicted him upon his own admission of guilty and sentenced him to two months imprisonment with hard labour.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail