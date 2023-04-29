MAN GETS HIS STOVE AFTER BEING CHEATED ON FOR A THIRD TIME.

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A man from Chimwemwe Township of Kitwe today became the talk of the day after he pompously walked out of the girlfriend’s house with the black stove he bought from Chisokone market.

A man identified as Mulenga Chanda, 43, a business man with multiple shops at Nakadoli market, today after finding his girlfriend Mercy Phiri, a 29 year old Pharmacist, breaking barriers in the two bedrooms house he rents for her at Buchi.

Mr. Chanda, who happens to be a stutterer, could not say a word or move. After seconds of insipid observation, he pointed at Mercy……th….thh….fii…..ree times…then he headed to the kitchen and lifted the stove he bought promising to come for the Fridge, chairs and TV.

Meanwhile, the woman in question has been defending herself trying to make everyone believe that the man she was found with is an electrician who was probably trying to insert bulbs on the bed.