MAN GOES FOR BOTH WIFE AND HER SISTER

A man of Lusaka left the magistrate and audience in the Matero Local Court perplexed after he said that he was game to have double ‘tobela’ in the same family.

Jackson Changwe, 48 admitted to the Court that, yes indeed, it was he who had fathered three children with his wife and also impregnated his her sister.

Asked why he was partaking the two sisters, without shame, Changwe claimed that it was because his wife always deserted their home whenever they had a quarrel hence his appointing her younger sister to act in her capacity as wife until she cools down and returns home.

Changwe also said he had been allowed by his father-in-law to sleep with the young sister of his wife.

However, his wife Mirriam Namutowe, claimed Changwe was just a womaniser who had now just turned to hunting within their home.

She claimed that for years, he had lied to her that he worked in Namibia yet he had not even a mere passport size photo and used the so-called Namibia trips to visit single women’s bedrooms and cause mayhem between bedsheets.

Challenged with this fact, Changwe begged for the court to not dissolve his marriage claiming he will stop sleeping with the now-pregnant sister in law.

His pleas were not enough as the court dissolved the marriage and ordered him to pay his wife K12,000 in K500 installments.

As the two divorcees were walking out of the court, an old man by the door was heard mummering that “mulamu azapikiwa uku manje”.

Kalemba