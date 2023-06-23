MAN JAILED 15-YEAR FOR TOUCHING FEMALE NEIGHBOUR’S BACKSIDE

A 55-YEAR-OLD man of Chipata has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for touching his female neighbour’s backside while her husband was away.

Mathotho entered into his neighbour’s house around 01:00 hours and started touching the woman while she was sleeping.

Mathotho appeared before Chipata High Court Judge Mercy Makubalo for sentencing for one count of indecent assault, which occurred in July last year.

According to court records, the woman was sleeping in her room around 01:00 hours when she felt someone touching her bottom.

“When I woke up, I saw Mr Mathotho running away from my bedroom and I went to wake up my father,” she said. “I informed him what had transpired and my father went after Mr Mathotho but he never found him.”

Mathotho was later summoned for a meeting at the victim’s house but refused to attend.

The matter was reported to Feni Police Post and Mr Mathotho was apprehended and detained for indecent assault.

During the trial, the woman identified Mathotho as the person who entered her house and touched her bottom.

“I saw the person who touched my buttocks and I can identify him, the light was on in the room. I know Mr Mathotho as his house is next to mine,” she said according to court records.

“I’m married but my husband was not home and Mr Mathotho knew that my husband was out.”

Before the plea could be entered at the start of trial, Mathotho admitted having touched the woman’s bottom while her husband was out.

He told court that he was drunk at the time and mistook her for his wife because his house is next to theirs.

“Truthfully speaking, I was drunk and I did not know what I was doing on that particular night,” Mathotho said.

Justice Makubalo said cases of indecent assault are on the rise in the country and therefore there is need for harsher punishment against offenders.

She then sentenced Mathotho to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the date of his arrest…

