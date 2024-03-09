MAN JAILED 15YRS FOR HAVING SEX WITH CHICKEN

A 30-year-old Malawian has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with a chicken in Chipangali.

Thomas Phiri was caught having sex with a village chicken in the early hours of March 19 last year.

During trial in Chipata Magistrates Court, the owner of the chicken, Zandonda Phiri, said he found Thomas having sex with the chicken when he went to open for his birds in the morning.

The chicken immediately died after the ordeal and it was taken to police together with Thomas.

“At around 04:30 hours, I woke up and prepared to go to the field but decided to open for the traditional chickens before I could leave,” Phiri testified.

“Surprisingly, I found Thomas red-handed having sex with a chicken.”

Phiri said he apprehended Thomas took him to Chipata Central Police Station, where he was charged with one count of bestiality.

The chicken was taken to the veterinary department for post-mortem in order to establish the cause of death.

The post-mortem established penetration of a blunt object on the reproductive system of the chicken, resulting in bodily harm and eventual death.

In defence, Thomas said he had inserted his fingers into the chicken so that when it died, the owner should give him.

He denied having sex with the chicken stating that the fact that he was found naked does not mean that he had sex with it.

He said in any case, there was semen found on the chicken. However, Chipata Magistrates Court convicted and committed him to the High Court for sentencing.

Lusaka-based High Court Judge Koreen Zimba, who is sitting in Chipata, said the conviction of Thomas by the lower court was safe, and sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Zambia Daily Mail