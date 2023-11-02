MAN JAILED 3 YEARS FOR STEALING CIGARETTES

A 20-year-old man of Chikankata in Southern Province has been jailed to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing two boxes of cigarettes.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Emmanuel Seteko was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, contrary to Section 303 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court are that Seteko broke into the shop of Tryven Mapulanga and stole two boxes of cigarettes valued at K3, 545.

When the matter, came up for judgement before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Seteko asked for the courts’ leniency saying that he was remorseful of what he did.

Beta FM