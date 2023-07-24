MAN JAILED 4 YEARS FOR TRAFFICKING IN 962 KILOGRAMS OF CANNABIS USING A GOVT VEHICLE

A 37 year old unemployed man of Chaisa Compound has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour for trafficking in 962 kilograms of cannabis using a government vehicle belonging to Lumezi Town Council.

Chief resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has sentenced Kingsley Mwaba to deter would be offenders considering the quantity of the drugs he trafficked.

He says people like him should not be treated lightly.

On June 16th, 2023, the Drug Enforcement Commission DEC arrested the convict for trafficking the said drugs with another person, A driver of Lumezi Town Council Maybin Sakala who has since denied the allegations.

Diamond TV