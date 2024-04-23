MAN KILLS BOY, EATS BRAIN, GOES FOR LIVER

A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Chembe, Luapula Province, has been detained after he allegedly murdered and mutilated the body of a six-year-old boy, whose brain he claims he ate.

The suspected murderer was reportedly discovered in the act of preparing to consume the boy’s liver when the victim’s mother arrived at the scene in Chikushi village, Chembe.

Allan Kafwanka allegedly confessed to the murder and was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Darious Kafwanka, 26, reported at Chembe Police Station on behalf of his dumb sister, Marjory Mwewa, 41, that her son, Lazarus Mwewa, was murdered by Kafwanka, who allegedly chopped the body into pieces last Friday.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Lazarus was with his mother at home around 15:00 hours when Kafwanka, who is a relative, got him to help with some work at the nearby farm.

However, Kafwanka returned to the village alone from the farm after 18:00 hours, prompting the child’s mother to ask, using sign language, as to where he left her son.

Mr Hamoonga said in an effort to look for the child, Ms Mwewa went to check in Kafwanka’s house, where she found the liver on a plate. He said the victim’s body parts were found scattered in different locations.

“However, the head and the palms were not found and when the suspect was asked where they were, he explained that he threw them in a pit-latrine at the village headman’s premises,” Mr Hamoonga said.

“Police apprehended the suspect and collected the body parts which were found. However, with regards to the missing head and palms, which were thrown in the pit-latrine, the police communicated with the fire brigade department.”

Fire brigade, working with police, managed to retrieve both palms, ears and a crushed skull without the brain.

“The same body parts have been deposited into the mortuary at Mansa General Hospital awaiting post-mortem examination,” he said.