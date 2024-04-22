MAN KILLS EX-WIFE’S LOVER

A man of Lusaka West has allegedly murdered his former wife’s lover after he found the two holding hands while walking home.

The incident happened last Thursday when Benson Mwiinga saw his former wife, Susan Mumba, with her boyfriend, Chimuka Hamujompa, walking to her home from the market.

When the two parted ways, Mwiinga followed the victim as he was heading to his house.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said when Hamujompa reached his house, the suspect stabbed him with a knife multiple times on his chest and face until he died.

ZDM