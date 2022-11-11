Man kills self after losing buyer’s phone

A 28-YEAR-OLD man of Nabvutika Township in Chipata has allegedly committed suicide after losing his friend’s mobile phone after going out for a drink.

Emmanuel Phiri is said to have allegedly been given a mobile phone by his friend, who was the main sponsor for their outing.

But after allegedly having one too many, he somehow lost the phone. “After losing his friend’s mobile phone, he called his parents to help him replace it but they refused to bail him out and that’s how he decided to take his own life in a drunken state,” Nabvutika Township section chairperson Isaac Nyirenda said.

Mr Nyirenda said Phiri said his goodbye to his mother on phone after she refused to help him replace his friend’s mobile phone on Monday.

Phiri’s body was later on the same day found hanging on a tree. (daily-mail.co.zm)

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail