Man kills self over meda; Dad upset son sold gallon of fertilizer to celebrate Xmas

Man kills self over meda; Dad upset son sold gallon of fertiliser to celebrate Xmas

49-YEAR-OLD man of Kamboma village in Ikelenge has committed suicide after his son sold a gallon of fertiliser and used the money to celebrate Christmas.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola said Rhodes Kafweta killed himself with use of an insecticide on Christmas Day around 19:00 hours.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday around 12:00 hours.

“The matter was reported by Nkwashi Manasi, aged 21, of Mandumbwa area in Ikelenge Township that her uncle in Chief Mwininyilamba’s area had committed suicide,” Mr Moola said.

“On the material day, Kafweta left home and when he returned back around 19:00 hours, he discovered that his one gallon of D Compound fertiliser had been sold by his son, Innocent Kafweta, who had even gone to Ikelenge market to celebrate Christmas.”

Mr Moola said Kafweta opted to end his life out of anger by consuming the insecticide in his bedroom.

“The deceased was found unconscious by his youngest son, who immediately called for help,” he said.

Kafweta was rushed to Mwininyilamba Rural Health Centre, where he was briefly attended to and later referred to Kalene Mission Hospital around 03:00 hours but died around 09:00 hours

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail