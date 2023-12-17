Man Marries His Two Girlfriends On The Same Day (Watch Video)

Bitcoin expert Michael Houston, also known as Godfada Gh Houston, made headlines as he married two girlfriends, Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry, in a colorful ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

The unconventional trio, who had been in a relationship for three years, defied societal norms by publicly celebrating their commitment.

Despite cultural and religious norms against polygamy, the wedding sparked various reactions, highlighting the diversity of perspectives on relationships in Ghana.

Before the marriage, Houston, a software engineer and Bitcoin guru, had been living with both partners, documenting their journey on Facebook.

