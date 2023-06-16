Man Mauled By His Dog Dies In Cameroon

A Cameroonian man, Simon Ngonja, died a few days after he was attacked by his dog in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

According to reports by TSBnews, the deceased, who was a senior staff at the Prime Minister’s office, was attacked by the German Shepherd dog when he returned from a trip on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

It was gathered that the dog pounced on him after opening the gate of his house. He fought fiercely with the dog but couldn’t save himself.

In a bid to save him, a soldier shot and killed the dog.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and heavy bleeding.

Despite the best efforts to save him, he died on Thursday morning, June 15, 2023.

A Facebook user, Bella Powers, who also spoke about the news with his photos, said, “Killed by his dog in Yaoundé… Simon NGONJA, died this morning after being fatally attacked by his own ‘German Shepherd’ breed dog.

“Returning from a trip last Sunday night, he was attacked by his dog after opening the gate of his house. He fought fiercely with the animal to the point where it was a soldier who decided to kill the dog with a rifle bullet. Taken to the hospital with a lot of bleeding, the wounds were finally fatal to him.

“He was an executive in the services of the Prime Minister in Yaoundé.

May his soul rest in peace and our condolence to his family.”

Credit: Facebook | Bella Powers