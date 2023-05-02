MAN NABBED FOR DEFILING DAUGHTER

A 39-year-old man of Mansa, Luapula Province, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

Luapula Province police commanding officer Fwambo Siame said the girl was defiled on unknown dates in April this year.

Mr Siame said the defilement was reported to the police by the victim’s grandmother before the suspect was arrested.

“The victim sustained a painful private part and general body pains and the suspect has been arrested.

Zambia daily mail