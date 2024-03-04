Man of Ndola has su€d his wife’s boss for having an affair with her after he discovered pictures of him playing with her wig in their office

NDOLA MAN SU€S WIFE’S BOSS FOR ADULTERY

A man of Ndola has su€d his wife’s boss for allegedly having an affair with her after he discovered pictures of him playing with her wig in their office.



Godwin Malama of Kabushi Township has sued Bilkash Dapania, a man of Indian origin whom he accused of committing adultery with Naomi Bwalya, 33.



When the case came up before Ndola Main Local Magistrate Bizarre Nyoni, Malama told the court that what made him suspect Dapania of having an affair with Bwalya were the photos he found on her phone.



Malama told the court that the pictures were captured on September 27 last year around 07:00 hours, when the alleged adultery is suspected to have happened.



In his testimony, Dapania told the court that there were other employees in the office when the photos were captured.

And Nicholas Bwalya, who is Bwalya’s immediate supervisor, said on the material day, they were having a light moment in the morning with other employees before commencing work when Bwalya arrived at work.



“Bwalya came with a wig at the office so we started joking about how it looked on her considering her dark complexion. We joked that it would look better on our boss. So we got the wig from her and put it on his head,” he said.



Bwalya said that it was at that point that she started getting some pictures of Dapania putting on the wig.



In her testimony, she told the court that she suspects the reason her husband accused her of having an affair with her boss was because she filed for divorce before the incident.



Magistrate Nyoni adjourned the case to March 5, 2024 for judgement.

