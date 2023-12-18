MAN REGRETS DIVORCING WIFE AFTER FAILING TO PAY ALIMONY

After failing to maintain his three children and compensate his wife following a court order, a man of Lusaka aged 32 has begged Matero Local Court to reunite him with his wife.

Fortune Phiri told the court that it would be easier for him to buy food at home and eat together with his family than sending child support monthly.

Phiri pleaded with Magistrate Harriet Mulenga to reconcile him with his ex-wife, whom he divorced on September 1, 2023.

He said he was fired from his employment the same day he divorced his wife.

He also begged his former wife to forgive him and take him back because it would be cheaper to eat on the same plate as regards to sending child support and maintenance monthly as he was ordered by the court.

Phiri was facing a charge of contempt of court.

According to the facts in the matter, which was read by a court clerk, the court, on September 1, 2023, granted divorce to Phiri and his wife.

He said following the divorce, the court ordered Phiri to compensate his wife with K10,000 to be paid in instalments of K500 monthly with the first instalment being K1,000.

The court also ordered that Phiri should be sending child support of K500 monthly starting from the month-end of the same month.

The court heard that from that time, Phiri has accumulated arrears of K1,500 from child support.

In his defence, Phiri told the court that he has not been sending child support because he does not have a job.

However, in default to pay the money, Magistrate Mulenga ordered Phiri to pay K125 or spend 14 days in police custody. She also ordered him to pay K1,500 child support on December 30, 2023 without fail.

Zambia Daily Mail