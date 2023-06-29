man returns wife’s bride price a year after wedding for maltreating his niece; says he married her out of sympathy because she was pregnant and an orphan

The chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Rivers State chapter, Mrs. Adata Bio-Briggs, has advised people not to marry out of sympathy.

Bio-Briggs, gave the advice in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when she narrated a case of a man who returned his wife’s bride price because she maltreated his niece, his only living relation.

According to the man, he married his wife out of sympathy because she was pregnant and an orphan.

“In choosing a spouse, please do not use sympathy as a criteria. In a Mediation I did yesterday, after a lavish wedding one year ago, man has returned bride price and claimed he married woman in sympathy because she was pregnant and he was an orphan, despite all the red flags he saw during when they were dating,” she wrote.

“He walked out of the home because wife was maltreating his niece and sent her away, the niece was his only living relation that he had promised the late sister he would take care of. Pregnancy and sympathy are definitely not enough reasons to marry someone.

“Marry someone you are compatible with. One who understands you and you understand the person, person you respect and respects you no matter what.”