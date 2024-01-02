Man shoots dead fellow guest at New Year party

WHAT started off with celebrations as the year changed while the dark sky become a canvas of art, lit with fire works, ended in tragedy as a trigger happy man shot to death the brother of a party host.

40-year-old Lusenga Chifwembe of Lusaka’s New Kasama was shot dead by his elder brother’s friend Eric Mwambemba during the new year celebrations yesterday.

According to a statement issued by Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the deceased was invited for the party by his elder brother, Malama Chifwembe, 43 of Chilanga to celebrate 2024 at his residence.

As the clock hit the 21:00 hours mark, the trio started firing fireworks in the air to set the festival season mood.

But barely 30 minutes of the fireworks display, Mwambemba out of excitement took out his fire arm and started firing gun shots and ended up shooting Lusenga.

AFTER noticing that a bullet had penetrated Lusenga’s face, Mwambemba got into his vehicle and drove away.

He however later handed over himself and to Embassy Police Post under Chawama Police Station.

The victim was later rushed to Chilanga Clinic by relatives where he was pronounced dead on arrival as the elder brother went on and reported the matter to Chilanga Police Station the very day at 22:30 hours.

Hamoonga added that after receiving the report of the incident police rushed to the clinic to inspect the body which was found with a bullet wound on the right side of the face while the suspect was later transferred to Chilanga Police Station.

“The scene was visited where officers picked Seven empty cartridges and later preserved for further management today. Police Investigations are ongoing,” said Hamoonga.

Mwambemba is currently detained in police custody and his firearm retrieved.