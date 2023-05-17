Man Takes Own Life After His Father Denied Him To Marry His Girlfriend

MAN TAKES OWN LIFE OVER GIRLFRIEND.

A 32-Year old man of Mukoma Extension in Nakonde District has allegedly taken his own life after his father denied him marriage.

Mupelesi Siame is reported to have hanged himself to an Alvacado tree at his father’s house around 20: hours on Tuesday using an electric cable.

Muchinga Province Deputy Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo has comfirmed the News to Chete FM.

According to police, the deceased earlier held a conversation with his cousin where he mentioned that he was going to kill himself because his father denied him to marry his girlfriend.

The family was inside the house when they were alerted about the suicide.

Upon recieving a report from the deceased’s father, police visited the scene and inspected the body.

A cable was found around the next with a protruding tongue, and a broken thyroid and semen on the Private parts.

Police suspect no foul play, relatives have since been advised to burry the body.