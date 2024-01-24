Man travelling length of Africa troubled over visa problem

A man is running across Africa to raisemoney for charity, but he’s worried he might have trouble with his visa.

Russell Cook from Worthing, West Sussex, had planned to run 360 marathons in 240 days.

The 26-year-old had to make the challenge last longer because some bad things happened, like an armed robbery.

Mr Cook said that it all depends on if he can get permission to go into Algeria and then cross the border into Mauritania.

“I’ve been traveling for 278 days, running 12,000km [7,456 miles] through 13 countries, and raised over £140,000 for charity. But now everything is uncertain,” he said.

“If we don’t get the visas, then we can’t continue. “

The tough journey started at the furthest point south in South Africa on April 22nd and will end at the furthest point north in Tunisia.

Mr Cook wanted to travel 9,320 miles (14,500km) and cross 16 borders, but he had some problems with his visas, health, and politics, so he had to make the journey longer.

Mr Cook, who is called “Hardest Geezer”, asked for help from those who have been following the challenge to get a visa.

“He said it’s the only choice we have. “”We have no other way to reach the very top of Africa. “

The event is for The Running Charity and it has collected £142,659 until now.