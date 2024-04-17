Man Utd players ‘convinced’ Erik ten Hag will be dismissed this summer

A report suggests that several Manchester United players are postponing decisions regarding their futures due to concerns that manager Erik ten Hag will be sacked.

The pressure on Ten Hag has intensified since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at Old Trafford earlier this year, particularly amid a string of disappointing results, including a recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

With United facing the prospect of their lowest-ever Premier League finish, players are increasingly convinced that Ten Hag will not remain in charge next season.

As uncertainty looms over the managerial situation, some players are hesitant to commit to their own futures until the club’s coaching staff for next season is clarified.

Although specific players holding this stance are not mentioned, United has several players nearing the end of their contracts, adding to the apprehension surrounding Ten Hag’s tenure.

While Ten Hag has expressed confidence in retaining his position, Ratcliffe has refrained from providing definitive statements on the manager’s future.

INEOS executives have reportedly been exploring potential replacements in case Ten Hag is let go, with Gareth Southgate among those linked to the Old Trafford hot seat.

Ten Hag himself will enter the final year of his £9 million-a-year contract this summer, implying that United would need to negotiate a compensation fee to terminate his deal prematurely.