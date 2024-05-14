Man Utd seeking €60 million for the transfer of Greenwood

Atletico Madrid is currently leading the pack in the pursuit of Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood for a potential summer transfer.

Exclusive sources from TEAMtalk reveal that this move could see Greenwood joining forces with a notable Old Trafford disappointment.

Greenwood has been making waves in Spain during his loan spell at Getafe this season, catching the eye of Atletico scouts with his impressive performances.

The talented forward has notched up 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions during his time at Getafe.

Manchester United is reportedly willing to offload Greenwood for the right price this summer to bolster their transfer budget, with hopes of securing top-tier signings.

Given that Greenwood is a homegrown talent developed through United’s ranks, his sale would represent a significant profit for the club.

While Getafe is keen on securing Greenwood for another season, they are unable to afford his permanent acquisition, with United valuing him at around £40 million.

Although reports from Spain suggest United is holding out for as much as €60 million (£52 million) for Greenwood, sources close to TEAMtalk reveal that he is available for a more reasonable fee of £40 million, which has piqued Atletico’s interest.

While clubs in Italy and Germany, including Serie A giants Juventus, have shown interest in Greenwood, Atletico is reportedly confident of securing his signature.

Should Greenwood make the move to Wanda Metropolitano, he would find himself playing alongside former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay next season.