Man Utd youngster Kobbie Mainoo named MOTM after England-Belgium draw

Manchester United’s young midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, showcased his talent in England’s 2-2 draw against Belgium, earning him the Man of the Match award.

The 18-year-old, who has been progressing well at Manchester United, delivered an impressive performance on the field.

Starting in the game against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Mainoo displayed remarkable skill and was instrumental in setting up Ivan Toney’s equalizing goal from a penalty kick after England initially conceded an early goal.

Ultimately, Jude Bellingham secured the victory for the Three Lions with a goal in injury time.

Mainoo’s outstanding performance throughout the match rightfully earned him the Man of the Match accolade.