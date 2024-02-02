MAN WHO FAKED MADNESS AND DEFECATED OPENLY IN COURT JAILED 3 YEARS FOR BURGLARY AND THEFT

A man who faked madness and defecated in court to avoid trial has been jailed for three years with hard labour for burglary and theft.

Novic Siame and his accomplice, Georfrey Simwanza, stole household goods worth K3,130 from Mr Chapakasi Siwale’s house on December 29, 2023.

The pair broke into the house at night when Mr Siwale was out and took items among them a 50 Kg bag of white maize, three chickens and and a pair of shoes.

Siame used the same tactic of defecating in the last cases in 2017 and 2021 when he was acquitted. This time around, he’s run out of the tricks after medical examination results revealed he had no mental illness.

He defecated twice in court in the latest case but the court decided to try him in absentia in a session at the police station.

Not even the police station could stop him from carrying out insanity. He defecated there, too.

However, he could not flee as he was tied with ropes.

Magistrate Cynthia Musabwa sentenced him and Simwanza on Wednesday morning.

She said they had no respect for the victims who worked hard for their things.

She added that she was sending them to prison to teach them a lesson and to warn others.

Chete FM NEWS