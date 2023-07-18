Manchester United agree to sign Andre Onana

MANCHESTER United is set to complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan after a deal was reached between both clubs.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been on the list of United’s Most Wanted as club Manager, Erik Ten Hag, has made it clear he wants the 27 years old as the Red Devils shot-stopper after the exit of De Gea earlier this month.

According to transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have finally come to an agreement as Onana is set to be announced in the coming days as he is expected to join the Red Devils in America for the preseason games.

It is unknown the fee agreed between Inter Milan and Manchester United as Inter requested up to €60 million for Onana but Manchester United was initially unwilling to offer more than €50 million.

The 27 years goalkeeper, who started his football career from the Samuel Eto’o academy will become the second Cameroonian player to play for the Manchester Reds after Eric Djemba Djemba in 2003.