MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY RECEIVES EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT, 114 GRANTS AND 30 LOANS.

Government through the Lusaka City Council has handed over a Grader, Roller Compactor, loans and grants to the residents of Mandevu constituency under the 2022 Constituency Development Funds.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Mr.Gary Nkombo graced the occasion that saw a total amount K2,876,340.00 disbursed to 30 clubs as loans while K2,151 876.66 as Grants to 114 Cooperatives.

The Constituency has received a Grader and a Roller Compactor procured at cost of K2,300,000 and K1,600,000 respectively.

Mr Nkombo says the procurement of an Earth-moving equipment has come as a relief to the people of Mandevu as it will improve the state of roads in the c

Constituency.

And Lusaka Mayor Ms. Chilando Chitangala who was represented by Ngwerere Ward Councilor Mr. Andrian Banda has urged the people of Mandevu to guard the equipment jealously and put loans and grants to good use for the betterment of their lives.

The Mayor says bad road network has been a thorn issue that will now be addressed by the coming of the Grader and Roller Compactor.

Meanwhile, Mandevu Member of Parliament Christopher Shakafuswa says the cooperatives and clubs that have received the loans and grants must strive to make their businesses sustainable so that development can be seen in the area

