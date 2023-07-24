Mane considering offer from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is considering an offer to join Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Mane, 31, has fallen out of favour at the Bundesliga champions after an underwhelming first season following a £35m move from Liverpool last summer.

Reports suggest Bayern are open to selling the Senegal international, with manager Thomas Tuchel saying Mane “fell short of expectations”.

Mane has spoken to Al-Nassr but no deal has been agreed with the Saudi club.