Manhunt on for escaped Sierra Leone prisoners

Police in Sierra Leone say they are continuing the manhunt for people involved in what the government has described as a planned and co-ordinated attack on the capital.

Gunmen broke into an armoury and several prisons in Freetown on Sunday, enabling the escape of almost 2,000 inmates.

Installations outside the capital were also attacked.

The authorities are offering a reward of $2,000 (£1,580) for anyone with information on a perpetrator still at large, as well as $1,000 for any leads on escaped prisoners.

A night-time curfew remains in place throughout Sierra Leone.

Twenty people died in the attacks, 13 of them servicemen loyal to the government.