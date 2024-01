MANSA LOVER DIES OF CHOLERA IN LUSAKA

A 45 year-old man from Luapula against Presidential directive travelled all the way from Mansa to come and enjoy his girlfriend in Kanyama. He arrived Last weekend and on Sunday he got Cholera and today as we speak the man is late.

The President made it very clear, remain in your village if you have no serious business in town.

Sources say the man had told his wife in Mansa that he has gone to Lusaka for business engagement.